Eugenie Bouchard is one win away from qualifying for the main draw at the 2020 Australian Open and she can take that step on Thursday evening, in a match that will be streamed live on TSN.ca and TSN Direct.

The 25-year-old will play Italian Martina Trevisan on 1573 Arena on Thursday night, scheduled to begin after 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt., with the winner claiming a spot in the tournament.

Bouchard advanced in the Australian Open final qualifiers with a straight sets victory over Maddison Inglis, 6-3, 6-1.

Bouchard, who is currently ranked No. 211 in the world, opened the qualifier with a 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 win over You Xiaodi.

Three victories are required to qualify for the main draw.

Prior to Bouchard’s match, play will begin on 1573 Arena with Canadian Steven Diez, who will be looking for his second victory.

Diez, the 23rd ranked player in the qualifying tournament, will face Hiroki Moriya. He defeated Darian King in straight sets in his first match.

Leylah Annie Fernandez will be first up on Court 5 tonight as she plays her second qualifying match against Mayo Hibi. The Laval, Quebec native advanced with a win over Patricia Maria Tig in a match that took place over two days due to rain.

The second match on Court 15 will see Pickering, Ontario’s No. 3 seed Brayden Schnur face Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium. Schnur needed three sets to beat Sebastian Ofner in his first match in Australia.

Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil all have spots in the Australian Open main draw. US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu pulled out of the tournament earlier this month due to a knee injury.