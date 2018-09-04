Peterman: The chance to disprove my doubters 'amps me up'

Former Toronto Argonauts receiver DeVier Posey is working out for the Buffalo Bills Tuesday according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Posey began the summer in Baltimore Ravens' camp, but was one of several roster cuts the club announced last weekend. Also scheduled for workouts with the Bills Tuesday are former first-rounders Breshad Perriman and Paxton Lynch, who were let go by their respective clubs over the weekend.

TSN's Dave Naylor reported that the Argos have reached out to Posey and that there was mutual interest in a return. Naylor added that the BC Lions could also be interested in Posey's services.

Posey played two seasons with the Argos but his best came last year when he caught 52 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

He might be best remembered for his performance in last year’s Grey Cup. He caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown as the Argos went on to win 27-24 over the Calgary Stampeders.

Posey spent time in the NFL with the Houston Texans from 2012 to 2014, appearing in 26 games.

Meanwhile, Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko, who was released over the weekend by the Los Angeles Chargers, is awaiting an injury settlement before deciding on his future, reports Lalji.