Former Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Brandon Zylstra has made the Minnesota Vikings' final roster after surviving the team's final pre-season cuts.

After playing in six CFL games in 2016, Zylstra found his groove the following year in a big way, leading the league in receiving yards last season with 1,687, 225 yards ahead of S.J. Green’s total in second place.

Following his breakout season, the 25-year-old agreed to a reserve/future contract with the Minnesota Vikings. It was a homecoming of sorts as Zylstra is a native of Spicer, Minn., located approximately two hours west of Minneapolis.

Zylstra played collegiately at Concordia College in Minnesota