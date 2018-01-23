It appears Andrei Markov will not be taking part in 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Markov was not on Russia's list of 42 players approved to be invited to the 2018 Olympic Games and therefore will not be a part of the final roster.

Markov was not one of the five players who were not invited by the IOC, meaning Russia did not have him on their initial list of 47 players submitted to the IOC.

Andrei Markov isn't on the Hockey Russia's Olympic long-list. So he definitely won't play in Pyeongchang #Habs — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) January 23, 2018

Markov left the Montreal Canadiens over the offseason and signed with Kazan Ak-Bars of the KHL. He has four goals and 28 points in 52 games this season.

The 39-year-old played for Russia at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, missing the podium all three times.

He spent 16 NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens after being selected in the sixth round of the 1998 NHL Draft.

The Russian team will compete under a neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018 with the official designation of "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

The Russsian Ice Hockey Federation will announce their roster on Thursday, with the following players approved to play:

Sergei Andronov, Alexander Barabanov, Anton Burdasov, Vyacheslav Voynov, Vladislav Gavrikov, Nikita Gusev, Mikhail Grigorenko, Pavel Datsyuk, Vasily Demchenko, Artyom Zub, Andrei Zubarev, Sergei Kalinin, Kirill Kaprizov, Bogdan Kiselevich, Ilya Kovalchuk, Vasily Koshechkin, Ilya Kablukov, Evgeny Ketov, Pavel Kraskovsky, Yegor Korshkov, Roman Lyubimov, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexei Marchenko, Sergei Mozyakin, Nikita Nesterov, Nikolai Prokhorkin, Yegor Rykov, Ilya Samsonov, Andrei Svetlakov, Ilya Sorokin, Viktor Tikhonov, Ivan Telegin, Vladimir Tkachyov, Nikita Tryamkin, Maxim Shalunov, Alexander Sharychenkov, Sergei Shirokov, Vadim Shipachyov, Sergei Shumakov, Igor Shestyorkin, Dinar Khafizullin, Yegor Yakovlev.