Veteran defenceman Jason Garrison has landed in Sweden.

Garrison, who had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks last week after failing to report to the AHL, has signed with Djurgardens IF of the SHL.

The 34-year-old was acquired by the Blackhawks eight days ago along with Drake Caggiula from the Oilers for defencemen Brandon Manning and Robin Norell. However, the team said Wednesday Garrison did not report to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, which led to him going on waivers for contract termination.

Garrison was on a one-year $650,000 deal and appeared in 17 games with the Oilers this season, posting one goal and a plus-1 rating.

A veteran of 555 career NHL games, Garrison spent 58 games last season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves.