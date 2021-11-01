‘Extra poised’ Marner clears his head, gets back to having fun Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, who was mired in a 16-game goal drought (playoffs, regular season) prior to scoring on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, realizes he has to “stop worrying about everything” and “just go out there and play hockey,” Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.



Mitch Marner took a stick to the face during a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., last week. So, after returning home from the Leafs’ three-game road trip, he paid a visit to the dentist.

"Nice three-hour appointment," he said. "Two root canals ... I wanted to get [teeth] in my mouth that I can eat real food with again and chew and kind of get back to my regular diet."

Mitch Marner lost a tooth pic.twitter.com/0r4WkZ0PB4 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 26, 2021

Marner also wants to get back to his regular diet on the ice. Last season, he feasted on NHL defenders and goalies finishing fourth overall in points. But nothing has come easy for the fun-loving winger so far this season.

"It's all really mental for me right now," Marner explained. "The last week or so, really just kind of bearing down on that stuff, clearing my mind, and going out there and having fun."

Marner got a chance to show off his new chiclets courtesy of a couple big smiles on Saturday night. He snapped a 16-game goal-scoring drought (playoffs and regular season) during a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings. He also picked up an assist in Chicago in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks last week.

"He looks free to me," observed coach Sheldon Keefe. "That is two games now that he has looked that way. He has an extra bounce in his step on the ice. He is extra poised and patient with the puck, waiting for plays to develop, and then executing."

Marner deleted his social media in the summer and did his best to tune out the negative noise about his quiet playoff performance. Still, fallout from the collapse against Montreal seemed to weigh him down early this year. After picking up an assist in the opening game, Marner endured a six-game dry spell.

"I just realized I got to stop worrying about everything," the 24-year-old said, "just go out there and play hockey, do the thing I love, and have fun with the puck."

Marner clears his mind: 'I got to stop worrying about everything' Mitch Marner finally tallied his first goal of the season against the Red Wings over the weekend, and although it may not have been the most memorable, it was nice to get one in, but more importantly, Marner says he has been happier with how he has been playing as a whole, which has helped clear his mind.

Marner was dancing against the Red Wings and could have had more than just the one goal. His line, with left winger Alex Kerfoot and centre John Tavares, was dominant.

"We played quick," said Tavares, who posted his first three-point game since opening night last season. "We're trying to keep things simple and get to our strengths and be in the offensive zone with good puck support."

"It's about having more confidence with the puck," said Marner, "making more plays with it when it's in my hand, but also the right play. I just feel like I've been doing that a lot better in the last couple games."

Marner's goal wasn't one for the highlight reel. He pressured defenceman Nick Leddy during an exchange with goalie Thomas Greiss behind the net, which forced a turnover. Marner then directed the loose puck into an empty cage.

"Even though it is not the type of goal that you are visualizing going into a game, once it happens, all of a sudden you are not pressing as much," said Keefe. "You are not looking at a zero sitting in the goal column. All of those things matter. As much as you try to focus on other things, it is natural when you have produced your entire life and you are counted on to produce for your team now, you think about it."

"That's kind of a gritty goal," Marner said. "Just forechecking and not getting off script there, doing our forecheck thing how we want to pressure guys, and trying to read the play."

MITCH MARNER 🚨



The drought is over! pic.twitter.com/7LjgDp6w2y — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 31, 2021

Tavares made a point of saying something to Marner during the celebration.

"Just said I was happy for him," Tavares revealed. "He deserved that one ... I know it's been a little while, but it's not like he's not playing well and influencing the game."

It was the first goal for Marner since May 8.

"He knew it was coming," said Kerfoot. "We all knew it was coming, but for him to get his first, it's probably a little bit of a sigh of relief."

"It's nice to finally get one in," Marner admitted.

'Sigh of relief' as Marner snaps drought; Tavares is 'all over it' Linemates John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Alex Kerfoot all scored during a dominant display against Detroit on Saturday night. Marner's goal snapped a 16-game drought, which included the seven game playoff series against Montreal. Tavares posted three points in a game for the first time since opening night last season (Jan. 13, 2021).

---

Auston Matthews hopes he'll be the next Leaf to snap out of a snakebitten stretch. He has just one goal in six games since returning from left wrist surgery.

"Physically, I feel like I'm back in game shape," the 24-year-old centre said. "My rhythm and everything is still coming back. Touch and feel is still a work in progress. Just trying to make good on some of these chances I'm getting. It's frustrating when they're not going in, obviously, but as long as I continue to get them, I mean, I believe in myself and they're going to start to drop."

Matthews has fired 25 shots on net and his shooting percentage (four) is bound to get closer to his career average (15.9) sooner than later.

"It feels close," he said of his shot. "Accuracy-wise, it's not where I want it to be, but all that stuff you can always work on in practice."

With the Leafs (4-4-1) struggling early this year, Keefe split up Marner and Matthews, who had played together all of last season. Matthews has been skating between Michael Bunting and William Nylander during the last three games.

"Auston had a number of chances again," Bunting said on Saturday night. "He looked exceptional and once those start going in he'll be very, very dangerous as he always is. I like where we're at ... Both of those guys are great. They talk to me on the bench. I love playing with them."

Matthews and Nylander formed a strong connection early in their NHL careers, but getting that synergy back isn't as simple as flipping a switch. They haven't played together consistently since early in the 2019-20 season.

"The more reps we get, the better," Matthews said. "It's been a while since we've really spent time together on a line so for us it's trying to do the right things and play our games and read off each other ... His game's a little bit different than Mitchy's."

What did Nylander like about playing with Matthews back in the day?

"The way we were able to create space for each other and open up seams," he said after scoring the overtime winner in Chicago, "and just the chemistry of knowing where we were on the ice."

Matthews still working on shot accuracy: 'Rhythm still coming back' Auston Matthews says he feels like physically he is back in game shape but his rhythm is still a work in progress. The Leafs star believes his goals will start coming, along with his shot accuracy and also touched on working on rebuilding chemistry with William Nylander.

---

Keefe is sticking with the revamped defence pairs that debuted on Saturday night.

"The D core, as a whole, played a lot better," the coach explained. "I thought Timothy Liljegren, in particular, had a really strong game. For those reasons, we wanted to keep it going and get another look at it."

"Obviously, felt good," Liljegren said. "My strength is my skating and gap control and trying to be good at that and the other stuff will come."

In his third game of the season and 16th overall in the NHL, Liljegren logged a career-high 16 minutes and 19 seconds while posting the best CorsiFor percentage (82) on the team, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

"It is just increased confidence," Keefe said of the 22-year-old's development. "Confidence when he goes into battles, when he is closing in coverage, confidence with the puck in the offensive zone — those are the things you are really looking for. Is he ending plays defensively? Is he keeping plays moving offensively? I thought he did a good job of that. We want to give him another chance here. It is difficult when you are coming in and out of the lineup and sitting for long periods."

Playing alongside good friend and fellow Swede Rasmus Sandin helped Liljegren on Saturday.

"Me and Sandy played good with the Marlies over the years and obviously are good buddies outside of hockey as well so we have that good chemistry going on," said Liljegren. "Sandy’s biggest strength is his poise with the puck. He’s not really stressed out there and that's something that I learn from. When I play with him, I kind of gain that strength from him. I really like playing with him."

Liljegren played just two NHL games last season, but impressed the coaching staff in training camp and seems ready to make the jump from the American Hockey League. The biggest adjustment?

"Just being OK with making an easy play," he said. "Down with the Marlies, you always want to do some nice plays and here it's more just get the puck to the forwards and try and spend as much time as possible in the O-zone."

Leafs Ice Chips: Keefe sticks with revamped D; Holl must wait The Maple Leafs kept their defensive pairs unchanged from their victory over the Red Wings on Saturday which means Justin Holl remains the odd man out for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights. Mark Masters reports.

---

With Liljegren sticking in the lineup, Justin Holl will remain in the press box. Holl was a healthy scratch on Saturday for the first time since October 2019 when Mike Babcock was coaching the team.

"Obviously, I've been here before," Holl said. "You work as hard as you can and have confidence that you're going to get another opportunity and it's going to be fine."

The 29-year-old described the development as "frustrating" and "disappointing."

"Even though the player doesn't enjoy it when they are going through it, it is healthy for our team," said Keefe. "He is in a spot where his play opened the door for Liljegren to go in and he performed well. That is the nature of the beast. That is how it works."

Holl missed one game due to illness early in the season, but refused to use health as an excuse for his uneven performance.

"I could be better killing plays through the neutral zone, something that's usually my main strength," Holl said. "Some stuff in the offensive zone, as well, just helping the offence get going and staying on offence."

---

Holl's regular partner, Jake Muzzin, also got off to a slow start this season, but played what Keefe termed his best game of the year on Saturday. Muzzin scored a goal, added an assist and logged a season-high 24 minutes and 24 seconds of ice time. He finished as a plus player (plus-1) for the first time in a game this season.

Asked about his play afterwards, the tightlipped Muzzin only offered, "We're getting there."

Against the Wings, Muzzin was paired with T.J. Brodie.

"He's calm," Muzzin noted. "He's in the right position and settles the game down. Talks well. So, lots of good stuff."

With Toronto's top four playing well and remaining healthy basically all season, Keefe did very little experimenting last year. There was only one two-game segment when Muzzin played with Brodie.

"Both players are very strong defensively," Keefe said. "They haven't spent a great deal of time together, but it is something we have been curious about for a long time. To get another look at it is a good thing."

Man of few words, Leafs' Muzzin says his game is 'getting there' Jake Muzzin posted a goal and an assist on Saturday while playing alongside new partner T.J. Brodie. The 32-year-old defenceman said his game is "getting there," but didn't offer much detail beyond that. "It is just his personality," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "He is not going to show you very much."

---

Lines at Monday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Kase

Ritchie - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Dermott

Muzzin - Brodie

Sandin - Liljegren

Holl

Campbell

*Petr Mrazek, who returned from a groin injury on Saturday, took part in goalie drills at practice but, in a pre-planned move, departed before the main session began. The team is managing his workload coming off the injury.