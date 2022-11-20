FanDuel Futures: Early 2023 Grey Cup Winner Odds ​Congratulations to the 2022 Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts. The Argonauts, which entered the season at +600 to win it all at FanDuel, pulled off a thrilling comeback to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in the 109th Grey Cup.

Shortly after Toronto won it all, FanDuel went live with its early 2023 Grey Cup winner odds.

While the Argonauts prevented Winnipeg from going back-to-back-to-back, the Blue Bombers are once again at the top of the board at FanDuel.

The Bombers are +200 to win it all again next season.

For perspective, the Bombers entered the 2022 CFL season at +250 to repeat as Grey Cup champions at FanDuel.

The Grey Cup champion Argonauts and the Calgary Stampeders are tied for the third-shortest odds to win it all at +500.

Meanwhile, the biggest change on the board is in the No. 2 spot.

The BC Lions entered the 2022 season with the longest odds to win the Grey Cup at +1800.

This time around, BC opened at +340 to win it all.

Will we see another team turn things around the way that Nathan Rourke and the Lions did last season

The Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks opened with the longest odds to win the 2023 Grey Cup at +1500 at FanDuel.

Who do you think is the best bet to win the 2023 Grey Cup?

