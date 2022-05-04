MADRID — Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime topped Chile's Cristian Garín in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, to advance to the third round of the Madrid Open Wednesday.

The 10th-ranked Auger-Aliassime won in dominant fashion, smashing eight aces past Garín, who's ranked 39th in the world, and breaking the Chilean five times in 12 chances to win in just over an hour.

In total, Auger-Aliassime won 60 per cent of the total points available.

The Montreal native will see the 12th-ranked Italian Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 next.

This will be the third-straight appearance Auger-Aliassime is making at an ATP tournament's round of 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.