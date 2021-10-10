Auger-Aliassime out at Indian Wells, drops match to Ramos-Vinolas

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., losing 4-6, 2-6 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, struggled with his serve throughout the match, hitting seven aces but suffering seven double faults, too.

The 21-year-old Montreal native saved five-of-nine break points in the second-round loss.

Ramos-Vinolas, 33, won 83 per cent of his first serve points and 73 per cent of his total service points.

The pair had met twice before, with Auger-Aliassime — ranked 11th in the world — winning both matches in 2019.

Later on Sunday, fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez was set to face No. 9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

The Montreal-born Fernandez, 19, came into the tournament seeded 23rd after making a surprising run at the U.S. Open last month. She lost to Britain's Emma Raducanu in the finals.

Fernandez advanced to the third round at Indian Wells with a 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Alize Cornet on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.