Felix Auger Aliassime had his run in at the Halle Open come to an end on Saturday.

The Canadian lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 to Ugo Humbert in the semi-finals.

Humbert will look to capture his third ATP career singles title on Sunday when he takes on Andrey Rublev.

