18m ago
Auger Aliassime eliminated at Halle Open
Felix Auger Aliassime had his run in at the Halle Open come to an end on Saturday. The Canadian lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 to Ugo Humbert in the semi-finals.
TSN.ca Staff
Humbert will look to capture his third ATP career singles title on Sunday when he takes on Andrey Rublev.
You can watch that match LIVE on TSN2, Sunday morning at 8:00am ET / 5:00 PT.
More to come.