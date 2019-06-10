TORONTO — The Golden State Warriors staved off elimination on Monday night by defeating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena.

Here's a look at five big moments in the game:

DURANT FACTOR

It didn't take long for Kevin Durant to make an impact in his much-anticipated return to the Golden State lineup after missing over a month with a calf strain.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was glued to Toronto's Pascal Siakam on the Raptors' first possession and forced the forward to travel for a quick turnover.

Durant, who scored two three-pointers in the first six minutes, would be involved in another big moment later in the half.

SHARP CLAW

Toronto superstar Kawhi Leonard delivered the first highlight-reel moment of Game 5 with a stunning three-point play that pulled the Raptors even midway through the first quarter.

With two Golden State players trying to block his route, Leonard hung in the air as he drove to the basket while swinging his arms around and converting a layup in Jordan-esque fashion.

Leonard was fouled on the play and converted the free throw to tie the game at 19.

STRAIN PAIN

Kevin Durant's comeback return came to a dramatic halt early in the second quarter.

He fell to the court in his own end and immediately grabbed his right calf. Durant had to be helped back to the locker-room.

The crowd, still hot after Durant had words with Toronto's Fred VanVleet moments earlier, briefly cheered before spectators went quiet.

As Durant was helped off, the crowd offered polite applause and a "KD! KD!" chant even broke out.

SERGE SURGE

Raptors big man Serge Ibaka delivered a two-handed dunk early in the fourth quarter to bring the Scotiabank Arena crowd to life while cutting Golden State's lead to three points.

Kyle Lowry dribbled under the Warriors basket and dished it to a wide-open Ibaka for the flush.

Ibaka extended both arms out as he ran back to the Toronto end as the crowd roared its approval. Golden State called a timeout to try to stifle the momentum.

CLUTCH THREES

Golden State's biggest players came through when it mattered most late in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry hit a three-pointer to tie the game and Klay Thompson added another three-pointer seconds later to give the Warriors a 106-103 lead with 56.6 seconds left.

Toronto cut the deficit to one point but Golden State came through with a defensive stop on the Raptors' final possession to preserve the victory.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.