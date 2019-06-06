Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Analyst Jack Armstrong returns with his five quick thoughts on the NBA Finals, Raptor Serge Ibaka, Warrior Klay Thompson and more.

1. TWO WINS AWAY (Raptors): Two wins to go for Toronto’s first NBA title after winning 14 games in these playoffs. What a terrific ride it has been so far. Bottom line, the Raptors are up 2-1 after beating the Warriors both times during the regular season. After five games seeing how teams match up, patterns establish and you get a sense of how things are playing out. It’s clear to me that the Raptors are respectfully confident that not only can they match up with but also beat the NBA champion Warriors. Games 1 and 3 are a tremendous template for success. Their super-efficient and productive offence is joined by a sound transition game and a half-court defensive effort, allowing them to control the pace and personality of how the game plays out. Stick to it, Raptors. It’s working.

2. SERGE IBAKA (Raptors): Talk about impact and making your presence felt. My goodness, he had six blocks. His energy and persistence were contagious in Game 3. A job well done.

3. KLAY THOMPSON (Warriors): His absence, along with that of Kevin Durant, changed the dynamics in Game 3 and the Raptors took full advantage. It will be interesting to see how mobile he is defensively and how explosive he is on the offensive end when he returns. He’ll try to gut his way through it, but he’ll need to be his normal impactful self to make a big difference.

4. DANNY GREEN (Raptors): Good for him. He was 6-for-10 on 3’s in Game 3 and put forth a stellar defensive effort as well. He had a rough series against Milwaukee, but didn’t hang his head. He’s a true pro and has big-time winning habits. Those habits carry you through the tough times and pull you out the other side. It is well-earned and well-deserved. He’s been a key part of why the Raptors have won 72 games this year. Two more to go.

5. STEPH CURRY (Warriors): Watching him drop 47 points and single-handedly try to carry his team to a win in Game 3 was quite a moment to witness. Every time I see him in person, I’m so impressed with his ball handling, vision, poise, shooting skill and general stage presence. He’s unflappable and stays dialed in regardless of how big the moment. His shooting range is insane and his ability to generate off the bounce is elite. My respect level increases each time I see how he goes about his work. He’s a prepared pro.