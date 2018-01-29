Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. PISTONS-CLIPPERS TRADE: Game on! The NBA’s crazy trade season has begun. Who saw this one coming? All-star forward Blake Griffin teams up with star centre Andre Drummond in Detroit. He’s used to playing with a similar big man in DeAndre Jordan, so the bigger adjustment will be to the city of Detroit and his new coaches and teammates. Griffin obviously has to stay healthy, which has been a challenge of late. Does the move get the Pistons the eighth playoff seed? I doubt it, unless Reggie Jackson is able to play a lot of games down the stretch. The Clippers, on the other hand, get a solid piece in Tobias Harris with Avery Bradley an expiring deal along with some picks. It’s clear the Clips feel it’s time for a reboot rather than try for a No. 7 or 8 seed which would lead them to an early playoff exit. It should be an interesting upcoming 10 days.

2. DEMARCUS COUSINS (Pelicans): I feel for the guy. The all-star centre is out for the season with a significant injury after he ruptured his Achilles tendon against the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The team was finally taking shape, with Cousins and Anthony Davis rolling along. It’s a shame. This is just an example that you never know how fortunate you are until you lose an elite player. The twin towers look was both effective and highly productive. That look still works if the guys buy in and they have the ability to do the job. It really would have been nice to see it evolve further once the postseason begins.

3. CLINT CAPELA (Rockets): What an impressive season he’s having. Capela is shooting 69 per cent and he averages close to two blocks per game and goes for an average of 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. James Harden and Chris Paul get all of the love, but the centre’s interior presence and new found consistency and reliability have made things happen for Houston at a high level as well.

4. DENVER NUGGETS: How would you like their schedule this week? The Nuggets (26-23) play games against Boston (Monday), San Antonio (Tuesday), Oklahoma City (Thursday) and Golden State (Saturday). They’re clinging to the eighth seed in the Western Conference and what a test these four key games will be against some of the league’s best teams.

5. ANDRE ROBERSON (Thunder): Another season-ending injury this weekend and this time it was the Oklahoma City guard/forward who ruptured his left patellar tendon against the Pistons on Saturday. Roberson is an outstanding perimeter defender with a limited offensive game. He would guard the opponents’ toughest matchup to free up the Thunder’s Big 3 to do their offensive work. His quickness, alertness and sound defensive smarts made everyone accountable and better to each other. His points are easily replaceable, but Roberson’s D and overall professional solid play will be tough to replicate.