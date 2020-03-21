The Calgary Flames Foundation will donate $1.15 million to Calgary organizations in the city and southern Alberta who are in need of financial aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this unprecedented time in our community and under extraordinary circumstances, it is the important work being done through these charities, health care professionals and critical service groups that make all the difference,” said Jeff McCaig, Chairman of the Calgary Flames Foundation. “We thank these individuals that are working on the front line and keeping us safe.”

The funding will be delivered to many organizations next week including the United Way, Calgary Drop-In Centres, Calgary Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids, Kids Help Phone, Calgary Counselling Centre, YW Calgary, Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter and others.