After spending most of the later stages of training camp skating with the second group, veteran Keith Yandle spent some time with the top group and top power play unit during during Florida Panthers practice Saturday.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported Panthers coaches and management held a post-practice conversation with Yandle to clear the air, adding while it's still up in the air, Yandle could be in the lineup for the team's season opener Sunday to keep 866-game ironman streak alive.

#FlaPanthers coaches + mgmt held post-practice conversation with Keith Yandle in attempt to clear the air after he returned to top PP unit today. He hadn’t been given chance yet in camp.



Still up in air, but Yandle may well be in lineup Sun to keep 866-game ironman streak alive. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 16, 2021

Florida Hockey Now's George Richards reported earlier Saturday head coach Joel Quenneville is not ruling out having Yandle, who has the longest active ironman streak in the NHL , in the lineup Sunday.

#FlaPanthers Joel Quenneville not ruling out playing Keith Yandle on Sunday. He was briefly with game group today, looked good on power play. Not with scratch group on right now. We shall see... — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) January 16, 2021

In others Panthers roster news, Chris Driedger will start Sunday against the Blackhawks with Quenneville saying they are targeting a Tuesday return for Sergei Bobrovsky after he missed most of training camp on the Unfit to Play list.