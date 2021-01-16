1h ago
Quenneville not ruling out Yandle Sunday
TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported Florida Panthers coaches and management held a post-practice conversation with Keith Yandle to clear the air, adding while it's still up in the air, Yandle could be in the lineup for the team's season opener Sunday to keep 866-game ironman streak alive.
Insider Trading: Why are teams asking about Barkov?
After spending most of the later stages of training camp skating with the second group, veteran Keith Yandle spent some time with the top group and top power play unit during during Florida Panthers practice Saturday.
TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported Panthers coaches and management held a post-practice conversation with Yandle to clear the air, adding while it's still up in the air, Yandle could be in the lineup for the team's season opener Sunday to keep 866-game ironman streak alive.
Florida Hockey Now's George Richards reported earlier Saturday head coach Joel Quenneville is not ruling out having Yandle, who has the longest active ironman streak in the NHL , in the lineup Sunday.
In others Panthers roster news, Chris Driedger will start Sunday against the Blackhawks with Quenneville saying they are targeting a Tuesday return for Sergei Bobrovsky after he missed most of training camp on the Unfit to Play list.