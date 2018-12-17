The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Dave Hakstol after a 12-15-4 start to the season. The announcement came after Hakstol was not seen on the ice at Flyers practice Monday with assistant coach Kris Knoblauch running drills.

Confirming the #Flyers have officially fired coach Dave Hakstol. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 17, 2018

Scott Gordon has been named interim head coach. He was previously serving as head coach of the AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

"After meeting this morning with Dave Hakstol and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to relieve him of his duties as head coach. As I continue to assess the team, I feel that this is the best course of action for our group moving forward. I'd like to thank Dave for his service to the team and the organization. Scott Gordon will serve as head coach on an interim basis," general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement.

In-season NHL Coach firings last 10 seasons

2009-10: 3 (Hitchcock-CBJ, Murray-STL, Stevens-PHI)

2010-11: 2 (Gordon-NYI, MacLean-NJ)

2011-12: 7 (Payne-STL, Boudreau-WSH, Maurice-CAR, Murray-LAK,

Martin-MTL, Arniel-CBJ, Wilson-TOR)

2012-13: 2 (Ruff-BUF, Boucher-TB) – Lockout shortened season

2013-14: 4 (Laviolette-PHI, Dineen-FLA, Rolston-BUF, Noel-WPG)

2014-15: 4 (MacLean-OTT, Eakins-EDM, DeBoer-NJ, Carlyle-TOR)

2015-16: 3 (Richards-CBJ, Yeo-MIN, Johnston-PIT)

2016-17: 5 (Gallant-FLA, Capuano-NYI, Hitchcock-STL, Therrien-MTL,

Julien-BOS)

2017-18: 0

2018-19: 5 ( John Stevens -LAK, Joel Quenneville-CHI, Mike Yeo-STL,

Todd McLellan-EDM, Dave Hakstol-PHI)

Hakstol’s firing is Fletcher’s first big move after being hired in early December.

Hakstol was hired by former Flyers GM Ron Hextall after the 2014-15 season. He was in his fourth season behind the Flyers bench and finishes with a career 134-101-42 record in Philadelphia. He led the Flyers to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons with the club, losing in the first round both times.

Prior to his time with the Flyers, Hakstol had a successful tenure as head coach at North Dakota in the NCAA.

The Flyers, who sit last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points this season, have lost four straight games by a combined score of 22-8. They will be back in action Tuesday at home against the Detroit Red Wings.