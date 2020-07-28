Ilya Mikheyev scored in the first minute of action as the Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in the second period of their exhibition game from the Eastern Conference hub at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The goal came just 33 seconds into the game and was assisted by captain John Tavares and Morgan Rielly. Mikheyev, 25, last played on Dec. 27 when his wrist was cut by a skate blade.

This is the first game for both sides since the league was shut down on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Pre-Game and Lineups

The Leafs and Habs honoured the late Eddie Shack before standing side by side in solidarity during the national anthem in support of Black Lives Matter.

#Leafs and Habs join together to honour the late Eddie Shack pic.twitter.com/3BM6C0caxW — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) July 29, 2020

Leafs and Canadiens stand side by side for anthems, pre-game ceremony pic.twitter.com/Ny8CIk84yW — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 29, 2020

The Habs are serving as the "home team" for tonight's contest meaning they get to use the Maple Leafs home dressing room. Montreal wasted no time in trolling their fiercest rival.

The Leafs are back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena



First game since March 10



First time on the visiting bench pic.twitter.com/LfDXzRn1bW — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 28, 2020

Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is not changing his ways despite no fans in the stands.

No fans but Mitch Marner sticking to his routine of throwing a puck over the glass at the end of warm-up



Well, this puck didn’t quite make it to the tarp pic.twitter.com/5qE5AqEfaL — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 28, 2020

Maple Leafs lines in warmup

Forwards

Nylander - Matthews - Hyman

Mikheyev - Tavares - Marner

Robertson - Kerfoot - Kapanen

Clifford - Engvall - Spezza

Gauthier

Defence

Muzzin - Holl

Rielly - Ceci

Dermott - Barrie

Marincin

Goalies

Andersen starts

Campbell