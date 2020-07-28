1h ago
FOLLOW: Mikheyev, Maple Leafs lead Canadiens in second period
Ilya Mikheyev scored in the first minute of action as the Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in the second period of their exhibition game from the Eastern Conference hub at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Follow all the action right here on TSN.ca.
Leafs Ice Chips: Matthews hopes to get timing back in 'weird situation'
The goal came just 33 seconds into the game and was assisted by captain John Tavares and Morgan Rielly. Mikheyev, 25, last played on Dec. 27 when his wrist was cut by a skate blade.
This is the first game for both sides since the league was shut down on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Pre-Game and Lineups
The Leafs and Habs honoured the late Eddie Shack before standing side by side in solidarity during the national anthem in support of Black Lives Matter.
The Habs are serving as the "home team" for tonight's contest meaning they get to use the Maple Leafs home dressing room. Montreal wasted no time in trolling their fiercest rival.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is not changing his ways despite no fans in the stands.
Maple Leafs lines in warmup
Forwards
Nylander - Matthews - Hyman
Mikheyev - Tavares - Marner
Robertson - Kerfoot - Kapanen
Clifford - Engvall - Spezza
Gauthier
Defence
Muzzin - Holl
Rielly - Ceci
Dermott - Barrie
Marincin
Goalies
Andersen starts
Campbell