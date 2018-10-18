TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs and Penguins skated at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday morning.

Connor McDavid has won consecutive scoring titles and Ted Lindsay Awards and also owns a Hart Trophy. Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals (10) and points (16) so far this season. But when it comes to the debate over who's the best in the game right now, Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock believes it's an easy choice – and it's neither of the young superstars.

It's Sidney Crosby.

"This is what I think. I think one guy's got two Olympic gold medals and three Stanley Cups," Babcock noted.

"We want to have team success because team success, in the end, that’s how you’re measured. So, when you’ve been the best player on the best team, to me, that’s totally different than being the best player on a team that’s not as good. You’ve got people around you to raise their game and set a standard so, to me, I mean, it's not even close."

Crosby has no goals and four assists so far this season, but Babcock doesn't expect the 31-year-old Penguins captain to slow down any time soon.

“Pretty young guy," Babcock noted. “Nick [Lidstrom] was, I thought, the best defenceman in the game at 40. You can say the game has changed quite a bit, but [Crosby] can still flat out fly, so I don’t think he plans on giving anything away."

Babcock's coaching counterpart tonight, Mike Sullivan, echoed that sentiment.

“He's always bringing ideas to the coaching staff,” Sullivan gushed. “We learn as much from Sid as he does from our coaching staff with just the way he thinks the game ... He’s such a privilege to coach because of his commitment to be the best player, but also his want and his passion for helping the Penguins win championships.”

Is he still the best in the game?

"In my opinion, yes, he is."

But not everyone was singing from the same songbook on Thursday morning. Leafs centre Nazem Kadri has faced the game's top players on a consistent basis during the last couple of seasons. Who does he view as the toughest to stop?

“McDavid's speed is just incredible and so hard to stop,” Kadri observed. “It's like you can't really make a mistake when he's on the ice, because if you're beside him, you'll be behind him. To me, that speed really separates him.”

Before the season began, Matthews said he wanted to one day skate as well as McDavid. So, is there a part of Crosby's game he'd like to learn from and emulate?

“He’s so strong on his skates and on his stick,” said the 21-year-old. “He protects the puck so well. I don’t think anyone can protect the puck like he can.”

This will be the sixth showdown in the NHL between Matthews and Crosby. They were matched against each other in both games last season when Sullivan had the last change in Pittsburgh. Crosby dominated the first game on Dec. 9, 2017 with the Penguins holding an incredible 18-0 edge in even-strength shot attempts while the pair was on the ice. In a rematch on Feb. 17, 2018, the Matthews line stepped up and battled Crosby's unit to a draw with shot attempts even at 10 when the pair were on the ice.

“He does it all out there,” Matthews said. “He does it all and does it all at a high speed and he does it every night.”

Crosby didn't take part in Pittsburgh's optional skate on Thursday and as a result wasn't available to the media. But on Wednesday, he spoke with NHL.com and said McDavid is an “easy pick” as the best in the game right now. But Crosby also had high praise for Matthews.

“Matthews has emerged this year and it really looks like he's taken even another step. I think there are a lot of guys in the conversation,” Crosby told reporter Mike Zeisberger. “He's always had a great shot, but I think he's carrying the puck more. I think it's a confidence thing. He's a big guy like [Evgeni Malkin], so sometimes I think you don't realize how strong you are. Maybe you could hold it for that extra second or hold that guy off or you could beat that guy wide.”

Sid doesn't include himself in the "best player debate," leaves that to others. "[My motivation] is always to be MY best. That's allowed me to be in the (debate) of those who are considered to be THE best ... Wherever that puts me, that's where it puts me"https://t.co/W2fhC6FnbV — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) October 17, 2018

As Babcock promised in his post-game news conference on Monday, Frederik Andersen will start between the pipes for the Leafs on Thursday night. Andersen missed the game against the Kings with a knee injury. He was a full participant in the morning skate, but did not speak to the media afterwards.

Matt Murray starts for the Penguins for the first time since Oct. 6. He had been out with a concussion suffered in practice on Oct. 8. Murray, who posted an ugly .831 save percentage in his first two starts of the season, won't be able to ease back in against a Leafs side that leads the NHL in goals.

“Every game is hard,” said Sullivan. “We have so much respect for this league and how good the teams are. So, when’s the ideal time to bring a guy back into the lineup? I’m not sure there is one. Matt’s our No. 1 goalie. He’s healthy, he’s had a number of good practices, he’s prepared for it and now we just have to go out and play well in front of him.”

After sitting out the last two games, Tyler Ennis returns to the Leafs lineup tonight replacing Andreas Johnsson on the fourth line. Babcock indicated this is a rotation situation and not a response to how the young Swede played since getting back in the lineup on Saturday in Washington.

“Johnny's been good, especially the last two games,” said Babcock. “We just didn't want Ennis sitting out too long to be honest with you ... it's just keeping him alive.”

Johnsson has one assist and six shots in five games this season while never playing more than 9:24 in a game.

“There's a big difference when you're playing 20 minutes for the Marlies and you're playing eight minutes with the Leafs. That’s a big adjustment for you as a player and mentally,” said Babcock. “He's going to have make that adjustment. He's a huge part of our organization and moving ahead he's just got to keep carving his way.”

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo-Gauthier-Ennis

Johnsson

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Power play units at Leafs morning skate:

Rielly

Matthews-Kadri-Marner

Tavares

Gardiner

Brown-Ennis-Leivo

Marleau