Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi passes away at 47 Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi passed away on Wednesday at his parents' home in Southern California. He was 47.

Giambi spent six seasons in the Majors with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox as an outfielder and first baseman.



The San Jose native played in 510 games over that time, posting a .263 career average with 52 homers and 209 RBIs.



Giambi was selected in the sixth round of the 1996 MLB Draft by the Royals and broke into the league in 1998.



Giambi’s older brother Jason was also a Major League Baseball player, the pair were teammates in Oakland for two seasons.