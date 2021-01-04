Rice put his ego aside when 49ers transitioned from Montana to Young

Dakoda Shepley has signed a Reserve/Future contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Shepley spent most of the 2020 season on the 49ers' practice roster but dressed and played five special teams snaps in Week 15.

The Windsor native appeared in all 18 regular season games for the Roughriders in 2019 and they retain his rights through the 2022 season, should he return to the CFL.

The 25-year-old was selected in the first round, 5th overall of the 2018 CFL Draft by the Roughriders.

Shepley played in three preseason games with the New York Jets in 2018.