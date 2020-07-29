Mike Babcock is back in hockey.

The Stanley Cup-winning head coach has taken a volunteer advisory role on the Vermont Catamounts coaching staff under Todd Woodcroft, the team announced on Wednesday. It is the Saskatoon's first role since his firing last November by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Joining Vermont marks a return to the collegiate game for Babcock for the first time in over three decades since he coached Red Deer College's men's team in 1988.

The 57-year-old Babcock was in his fifth season with the Leafs and dismissed after the club's underachieving 9-10-4 start.

Prior to joining the Leafs, Babcock spent two seasons behind the bench of the Anaheim Ducks from 2002 to 2004, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2003, and 10 years as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, winning the 2008 Stanley Cup.

Internationally, Babcock coached Canada to gold medals at the 1997 IIHF World Junior Championships, the 2004 IIHF World Championships and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Babcock will not take a salary with Vermont and reunites with Woodcroft, who was on his staff at the 2004 world championships.

Also joining the Vermont staff as a volunteer assistant coach is former NHL defenceman Mark Stuart.

A native of Rochester, MN, the 36-year-old Stuart played 673 games over 12 seasons with the Boston Bruins and the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets.