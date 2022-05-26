Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil on Thursday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a plane.

The 91-year-old Ecclestone was set to fly to Switzerland.

Police say a LW Seecamp .32 gun was found during an X-ray screening. Ecclestone acknowledged the gun was his, but said he was unaware that it was in his bag. He made bail and was free to travel.

A native of Suffolk, Ecclestone served as F1 chief executive for over 40 years, stepping down in 2017.

He also owned Queens Park Rangers from 2007 to 2011.

Ecclestone's wife, Fabiana, is from Brazil.