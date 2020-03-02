1h ago
Formula 1, TSN, and RDS Announce Multi-Year Media Rights Extension
TSN and RDS’s long-standing partnership with Formula 1® extended through the 2024 season.
TSN.ca Staff
TORONTO (March 2, 2020) – In the lead-up to the 2020 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ™ season, a new multi-year media rights extension was announced today by Formula 1®, TSN, and RDS, ensuring that Bell Media’s sports networks continue to be the Canadian home of Formula 1 through the 2024 season.
TSN and RDS will continue to broadcast all Formula 1 races, as well as qualifying and practice sessions and encore presentations. This includes exclusive coverage of the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX – the most-watched motorsport event on Canadian soil.
With the new agreement, TSN and RDS subscribers now have access to a multitude of F1 live feeds available at once through the networks’ digital platforms, including the Multiplex player on TSN.ca and RDS.ca, and through the TSN and RDS apps.
These all-new feeds include:
- Select Onboard Cameras
- Pit lane Channel
- Driver Tracker
- Timing Channel
To view the full press release, click here.