TORONTO (March 2, 2020) – In the lead-up to the 2020 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ™ season, a new multi-year media rights extension was announced today by Formula 1®, TSN, and RDS, ensuring that Bell Media’s sports networks continue to be the Canadian home of Formula 1 through the 2024 season.

TSN and RDS will continue to broadcast all Formula 1 races, as well as qualifying and practice sessions and encore presentations. This includes exclusive coverage of the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX – the most-watched motorsport event on Canadian soil.

With the new agreement, TSN and RDS subscribers now have access to a multitude of F1 live feeds available at once through the networks’ digital platforms, including the Multiplex player on TSN.ca and RDS.ca, and through the TSN and RDS apps.

These all-new feeds include:

Select Onboard Cameras

Pit lane Channel

Driver Tracker

Timing Channel

