Ron Hextall could be heading to the cross-state rival.

According to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, the former Flyers general manager - who also played 11 seasons in goal for Philadelphia - has been offered the job as the Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported earlier on Tuesday that all signs pointed to Hextall as the front-runner..

All signs point to Ron Hextall being the front-runner right now to land the Penguins GM job, according to sources. But the Pens are still talking to other people. Next 2-3 days should be pivotal on that front. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 9, 2021

Hextall, a popular Flyers goalie in the 1980s and '90s, was GM of the Flyers from 2013 through 2018 before being fired and replaced by Chuck Fletcher.

Hextall played 13 seasons in the NHL and had two stints covering 11 years with the Flyers. He also spent seven seasons as assistant GM with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Penguins have been in search of a new general manager after Hall of Fame builder Jim Rutherford, who helped lead the team to a pair of Stanley Cup titles, resigned abruptly last month citing “personal reasons.”

