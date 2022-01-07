Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet had a third quarter to remember Friday night against the Utah Jazz.

VanVleet scored 24 points in the quarter, including 17 straight, as the Raptors clawed back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead and eventually win 122-108.

VanVleet capped his remarkable stretch with a steal and a three-pointer from just inside the Raptors' centre court logo. All in all, the 27-year-old went 8-8 from the field, 5-5 from three and 3-3 from the line, closing out the quarter with 33 points.

His 24 points are just one shy of the franchise record for points in a quarter as Pascal Siakam finished with 25 in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in January of 2020. His 17 straight was also one off the Raptor record of 18 straight scored by Vince Carter in March of 2000. Morris Peterson also scored 17 straight in February of 2001 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If his scoring streak wasn't enough VanVleet posted a triple-double for the first time in his career Friday night, finishing with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Rockford, Ill., native entered Friday's contest averaging a career-best 21.3 points per game on 44 per cent shooting.

After their showdown with the Jazz, Toronto will be back in action at home Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.