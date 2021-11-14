The Toronto Raptors were without Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons and they could be even more shorthanded Monday in Portland.

VanVleet, Achiuwa and Boucher are all listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Portland. Watanabe is still out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 14, 2021

While VanVleet (left groin soreness) and Achiuwa (right shoulder) remain questionable, Chris Boucher (lower back pain) has been added to the injury report and is also questionable against the Trail Blazers.

Forward Yuta Watanabe, who is battling a calf injury and has yet to make his regular season debut, remains out.

The Raptors fell 127-121 to the Pistons Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. The loss dropped Toronto to 7-7 in a tie with the Charlotte Hornets for eighth in the Eastern Conference.