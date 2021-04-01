Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will not join the team as they continue their road trip against the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that Andersen is progressing well after having an appointment in Toronto Thursday for the lower-body injury that has kept him out since Mar. 19.

Jack Campbell was in net for the Leafs Wednesday night and helped lead Toronto to a 3-1 victory.

Andersen is 13-8-2 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 23 appearances so far this season. He is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.. 