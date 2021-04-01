Dreger weighs in on how seriously the Leafs need to consider trading for a goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will not join the team as they continue their road trip against the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that Andersen is progressing well after having an appointment in Toronto Thursday for the lower-body injury that has kept him out since Mar. 19.

Sheldon Keefe says Frederik Andersen will not join the team on this trip, which wraps up Monday night in Calgary



Andersen has not skated since March 19, but the coach said "he's progressing well"@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 1, 2021

Jack Campbell was in net for the Leafs Wednesday night and helped lead Toronto to a 3-1 victory.

Andersen is 13-8-2 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 23 appearances so far this season. He is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end..