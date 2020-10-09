The fear of the unknown has pervaded daily life in 2020, and the hockey world is feeling that, too, as the NHL wades into its first off-season in the COVID-19 era with a Free Agent Frenzy unlike any other.

Talk to NHL general managers, agents and even free agents themselves and the truth is that no one knows exactly what to expect. There are more questions than answers, without even a definitive date for the start of next season.

Last year, when Free Agent Frenzy was on Canada Day rather than Thanksgiving weekend, more than $708 million was doled out to 126 players on the first day alone.

Make no mistake: Money will be spent. Trades will be made. Players will be moving.

It just won’t be exactly like it was before. Teams are expected to be cautious in this brave, new world. The NHL’s salary cap is frozen at $81.5 million for the upcoming season and 2021-22. Damaging contracts are more difficult to move than ever.

It’s possible, if not likely, that Alex Pietrangelo, the premier Stanley Cup winning defenceman who is the No. 1 ranked player in this free agent class, is the only player whose paycheque will be unfazed by the pandemic. He also may not sign on Friday, instead choosing to make a more informed decision with site visits possible in the coming days. He is in no rush.

Former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall may have to consider a short-term deal if the dollars don’t meet his expectations elsewhere. That would have been unimaginable one year ago. The same goes for defencemen Tyson Barrie and Kevin Shattenkirk, the dueling power-play quarterbacks who round out the Top 10.

The players at the very top of the food chain and the bottom – serviceable players ready to sign for little more than the league minimum and in the $1 million range – will be the most in demand. It’s the players in the comfortable middle class, making more than $3 million and less than $6 million, who could well be squeezed.

Some free agents may be forced to wait days or weeks to find their new home, while others may struggle to stay in the league at all. Some teams, like Columbus and Nashville, have been successful in moving money. Other teams, like Vegas and Tampa Bay, are still trying with the players on TSN's Trade Bait board​.

Take this week’s action as proof. The free agent market was flooded by players who did not receive minimum qualifying offers, a list headlined by Ottawa’s Anthony Duclair, Vancouver’s Troy Stecher and Edmonton’s Andreas Athanasiou.

Then there are free agents who were bought out and paid to go away, their old contracts too rich for a frozen cap world, including Henrik Lundqvist, Bobby Ryan, Kyle Turris, Alex Wennberg and Karl Alzner.

The game of goaltending musical chairs has teams scrambling to secure starters, with Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver all on the hunt after Ottawa became one of the first to lock down their position by acquiring two-time Cup winner Matt Murray from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

There was a palpable buzz throughout the NHL on Friday morning. But it’s a buzz of nervous energy. A league that has entered Free Agency with so many deals predetermined in prior years is about to engage in a public chess match on live television.

Welcome to a different kind of Free Agent Frenzy. Here are TSN Hockey’s Top 100 Free Agents Available:

1 Alex Pietrangelo

2 Taylor Hall

3 Torey Krug

4 Jacob Markstrom

5 Mike Hoffman

6 Tyler Toffoli

7 Evgenii Dadonov

8 Erik Haula

9 Tyson Barrie

10 Kevin Shattenkirk

11 Braden Holtby

12 Corey Perry

13 Mikael Granlund

14 T.J. Brodie

15 Anthony Duclair

16 Anton Khudobin

17 Chris Tanev

18 Sami Vatanen

19 Troy Stecher

20 Corey Crawford

21 Zdeno Chara

22 Andreas Athanasiou

23 Wayne Simmonds

24 Nick Cousins

25 Cam Talbot

26 Craig Smith

27 Carl Soderberg

28 Pat Maroon

29 Bobby Ryan

30 Henrik Lundqvist

31 Thomas Greiss

32 Dominik Kahun

33 Lucas Wallmark

34 Kyle Turris

35 Alex Wennberg

36 Travis Hamonic

37 Jesper Fast

38 Ilya Kovalchuk

39 Cody Ceci

40 Erik Gustafsson

41 Matt Martin

42 Kyle Clifford

43 Vladislav Namestnikov

44 Justin Schultz

45 Derek Grant

46 Tyler Ennis

47 Radko Gudas

48 Derick Brassard

49 Conor Sheary

50 Tyler Pitlick

51 Tomas Nosek

52 Trevor van Riemsdyk

53 Jimmy Vesey

54 Matt Nieto

55 Michael Frolik

56 Mike Smith

57 Jack Johnson

58 Mark Borowiecki

59 Mattias Janmark

60 Jon Merrill

61 Colin Wilson

62 Mirco Mueller

63 Mikko Koivu

64 Alex Galchenyuk

65 Carter Verhaeghe

66 Cody Eakin

67 Melker Karlsson

68 Dominik Simon

69 Trevor Lewis

70 Ben Hutton

71 Ryan Miller

72 Luke Schenn

73 Andy Greene

74 Ron Hainsey

75 Johan Larsson

76 Michael Del Zotto

77 Joakim Nordstrom

78 Drake Caggiula

79 Madison Bowey

80 Zach Bogosian

81 Matt Benning

82 Jan Rutta

83 Nate Thompson

84 Malcolm Subban

85 Aaron Dell

86 Brian Boyle

87 Karl Alzner

88 Michael Grabner

89 Mark Jankowski

90 Evan Rodrigues

91 Frederik Gauthier

92 Riley Sheahan

93 Jimmy Howard

94 Dmitry Kulikov

95 Josh Leivo

96 Brad Richardson

97 Mark Pysyk

98 Derek Forbort

99 Craig Anderson

100 Patrick Marleau