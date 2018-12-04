Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Agent Raymond Brothers: “Markelle (Fultz) has been diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, (TOS), a physical injury.

TOS affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely shoot a basketball...” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

Philadelphia traded up to select Fultz first overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he played only 14 games in his rookie season due to what was diagnosed at the time as a "scapular muscle imbalance" that caused him to severely struggle with his jumpshot.

Fultz began this season in the 76ers starting lineup, but continued to have difficulty shooting the basketball. In 15 starts and 19 appearances, Fultz is averaging just 8.2 points per game while attempting only 14 3-pointers all year.

On Nov. 20, Fultz's agent announced he would remove himself from team activities until he received further medical evaluation on his shoulder. This latest diagnosis appears to be the result of this evaluation, and is hopefully for Fultz and the 76ers alike a turning point in his career, allowing him to recover from an issue that has plagued him since he first entered the NBA.

In a follow-up tweet, Wojnarowski mentioned that the syndrome effecting Fultz is treatable with physical therapy.

Clarification: “...thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball. TOS is treatable by physical therapy.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

Wojnarowski also reported that while the 76ers are calling Fultz out "indefinitely", they believe he can return within three to six weeks.