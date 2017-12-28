The Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League have acquired Canadian forward Anthony Bennett in a deal with the Northern Arizona Suns.

The Red Claws also receive the Suns’ 3rd round pick in the 2018 NBA G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights to Wesley Saunders and the Red Claws’ 2nd round pick in the same draft.

Bennett has played in 14 games this season for the Suns in the G League and is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds a game.

The 24-year-old has played with four NBA teams in his career, the Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected him first overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.