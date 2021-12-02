What impact will Trent Jr. have in his return?

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch against the Toronto Raptors because of right calf soreness.

The 26-year-old has played the last nine games for Milwaukee and was not originally expected to miss Thursday's matchup.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points per game to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 21 games so far this season.

After their matchup with the Raptors, Milwaukee will be back in action Saturday against the Miami Heat.