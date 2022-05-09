Warriors coach Kerr not available for Game 4

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will not be available for Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies after being entered into Health and Safety protocols, the team announced on Monday.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has entered Health & Safety protocols. Mike Brown will serve as Acting Head Coach for the Warriors. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 10, 2022

Kerr, 56, guided the Warriors to a 53-29 record for the No. 3 slot in the Western Conference and has his team up 2-1 over the Grizzlies in their second round series.

Mike Brown will serve as acting head coach for the Warriors in Game 4.

Brown, 52, was announced as the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings earlier on Monday.