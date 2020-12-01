The man who led Toronto FC to its first ever MLS Cup triumph is saying goodbye.

Greg Vanney has stepped down as TFC head coach, the club announced on Tuesday.

“Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we’ve shared together during this journey," Vanney said in a statement. "I’m forever grateful to each of you. Lastly, to the TFC Fans. You’re truly amazing and the memories and emotions from our biggest nights together will be cherished.”

After a strong 2020 regular season in which Vanney led the Reds to second-place finish in the Eastern Conference with a 13-5-5 record despite playing home games in Hartford, Conn., due to COVID-19, TFC came up short in their lone playoff game, falling 1-0 to expansion Nashville SC.

Still, Vanney’s time in Toronto was impressive.

The 46-year-old native of South Boston, Va., became TFC’s ninth coach in franchise history in late August of 2014, taking over for Ryan Nelsen with just 10 games remaining in that season.

In 2015, Vanney helped Toronto reach the postseason for the first time in franchise history before winning the Canadian Championship in 2016. The team also reached the MLS Cup final that season, losing in a shootout to the Seattle Sounders.

TFC broke out and captured the Supporters’ Shield as the league’s best team in the 2017 regular season before winning their first MLS Cup title on home soil at BMO Field, beating the Sounders in a rematch of the previous year’s final.

Vanney won the MLS Coach of the Year award in 2017.

TFC took a step back in MLS play in 2018, missing the playoffs all together. However, much of their energy early in the season was spent making an incredible run in the CONCACAF Champions League, beating Mexican superpowers such as Tigres UANL and Club América in the quarter-finals and semifinals respectively, before losing to C.D. Guadalajara in the final.

Vanney and the Reds bounced back in 2019 with a surprising playoff run after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference. Toronto reached the MLS Cup finals for the third time in four years, once again facing the Sounders. TFC would go on to lose 3-1.

“I wish Greg nothing but the best in the future, said TFC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “Back in 2014 he took over the head coach duties for a team that had never made the playoffs and turned them into an MLS champion. More than that, he is of high character and a great family man. I thank him for time well served for our club, his legacy here in Toronto is secure.”

Overall, Vanney posted a 112-56-82 record over 250 games as Toronto’s manager.