Last week, the Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Andrew Shaw would be out until after the All-Star break and on Monday they clarified - the 26-year-old winger will be out four to six weeks with what the team calls a lower-body injury.

23 players are currently with the team in St. Louis: 3 players did not make the trip: P. Danault (concussion-like symptoms, out indefinitely), S. Weber (foot, out indefinitely) and A. Shaw (lower-body, out 4-6 weeks). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2018

A native of Belleville, Ont., Shaw incurred the injury during a Jan. 13 game against the Boston Bruins.

In his seventh NHL campaign and second with the Habs, Shaw appeared in 43 games this season and has 10 goals and nine assists with 47 penalty minutes.

Originally taken in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Owen Sound Attack, Shaw spent the first five years of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team also noted that defenceman Shea Weber (foot) and forward Phillip Danault (concussion-like symptoms) remain out indefinitely and, like Shaw, did not travel with the club to St. Louis where the Habs return from the break on Tuesday night in a contest with the Blues.