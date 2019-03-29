Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw will not receive a hearing with the NHL for this hit on Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Adam McQuaid on Thursday night, a league spokesperson confirmed to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

McQuaid was hit in the head by Shaw in the second period and Shaw was handed a minor penalty for interference. McQuaid did not return to the game, which the Blue Jackets won 6-2.

“Suspendable," Tortorella flatly told reporters after the game. "Ridiculously suspendable.”

McQuaid, 32, was acquired by the Blue Jackets prior to the trade deadline and has two points and a minus-1 rating in 14 games with Columbus.