The Montreal Canadiens defencemen Shea Weber is doubtful to return to the team's lineup until after the All-Star break.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Wednesday Weber remains in a walking boot as he deals with a left foot injury.

The Canadiens visit the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 30 in their first game back after the All-Star game.

Weber, 32, was shut down by the team after logging just under 23 minutes of ice time against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 16.

In 26 games with the team this season, he owns six goals and 16 points with a minus-8 rating.

Weber is second season with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Nashville Predators in June 2016.