The Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol is not on the ice for practice with the team, one day after a report surfaced his time with the team was coming to an end.

Assistant coach Kris Knoblauch was running drills for the Flyers, who have not commented on Hakstol's status.

It would appear Kris Knoblauch is running things today. Dave Hakstol is not on the ice for #Flyers practice. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) December 17, 2018

The Flyers responded on Sunday to a report that the team was set to make a coaching change, with a team spokesperson telling ESPN that "Dave Hakstol is our coach."

Citing multiple sources, the Philadelphia Courier Post reported Sunday that the Flyers would announce Hakstol's firing that night or on Monday morning. The report surfaced while the Flyers were flying home from Vancouver.

The report added that sources indicated Joel Quenneville had been offered the head coaching position and agreed to accept it, but TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that there had been no communication between Quenneville and the Flyers as of Sunday afternoon. Dreger added that no decision had been made on Hakstol's future.

No communication with Joel Quenneville, yet. Anything is possible. https://t.co/iU3cqbbQ7E — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 16, 2018

The Flyers, who sit last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points this season, have lost four straight games by a combined score of 22-8.

The team fired general manager Ron Hextall last month and team president Paul Holmgren said the team's new general manager would decide Hakstol's fate. Chuck Fletcher was hired as the team's general manager on Dec. 3 and the Flyers have won just one game since.

Hakstol was hired by Hextall after the 2014-15 season. He is in his fourth season behind the Flyers bench and has a career 134-101-42 record in Philadelphia. He has led the Flyers to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons with the club, losing in the first round both times.

Prior to his time with the Flyers, Hakstol had a successful tenure as head coach at North Dakota in the NCAA.