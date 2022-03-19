1h ago
Bruins acquire Lindholm, Curran from Ducks
The Boston Bruins acquired defencemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Headed to the Ducks are a 2022 first-round pick, a second-round pick in 2023, and second-round pick in 2024 as well as defencemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore.
Lindholm was No. 1 on TSN's latest Trade Bait board.
