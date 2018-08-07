It looks like the Houston Astros will have to do some waiting before they get back starter Lance McCullers Jr.

Manager A.J. Hinch told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that McCullers will likely not pitch again until September as he recovers from a forearm strain.

McCullers threw four scoreless innings on Saturday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers before leaving the game. He was later placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort.

McCullers holds a record of 10-6 and an ERA of 3.93 in 22 starts this season.

He's just one of several Astros to go down of late, with George Springer, Jose Altuve and Chris Devenski all hitting the disabled list recently with injuries. Star shortstop Carlos Correa has been out since June 25 with a back strain.

Houston will be back in action Tuesday afternoon as they take on the Giants in San Francisco. They lead the Oakland Athletics by four-and-a-half games in the American League West entering play Tuesday.