Horvat could be back Sunday vs. Jets

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green said he doesn't expect winger Bo Horvat to play Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Green said Horvat could be ready Sunday when the Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canucks announced earlier Friday Horvat has been medically cleared to practice and travel with the team.

Horvat fractured his ankle on Dec. 5 in their 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 28 games this season, he has 10 goals and 10 assists.