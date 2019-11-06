Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. tweeted Wednesday morning that he will be a "full go" for the 2020 season after missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery.

My rehab is officially complete. I will be full go for the 2020 season. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I can not wait to put my uni on again and go get it with my dawgs. Blessings 🙏❄️ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 6, 2019

McCullers missed the tail end of the 2018 season and all of last year because of an elbow injury. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September and recently hit 90 mph with his fastball as of last week.

In 2018, the right-hander went 10-6 with an ERA of 3.86 in 128.1 innings spread out over 22 starts. The previous fall, McCullers was lights out in the postseason, helping the Astros to their first World Series title in franchise history.

The 26-year-old has a 3.67 ERA in four big league seasons since making his debut in May of 2015.