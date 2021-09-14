The Houston Rockets and point guard John Wall have agreed to work together on finding a new team for the veteran, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania adds the current plan is for Wall to attend training camp with the Rockets, but not play in games with the team this season. He notes there are no plans for Houston to buy out Wall's contract, which has two years and $91.7 million remaining on it.

Wall has limited to 40 games last season due to various injuries, including a hamstring injury that ended his season in April. The 31-year-old averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in his first season with the Rockets.

Wall was acquired from the Washington Wizards this last offseason, along with a protected first-round pick, in exchange for Russell Westbrook.