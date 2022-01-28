How to watch Super Bowl LVI:

Two weeks from Sunday, the longest season in National Football League history will come to a close, as Super Bowl LVI is played at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.



The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will battle to determine the AFC representative in the big game this Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow clash in a matchup of two of the best young quarterbacks in the league.



Mahomes and the Chiefs are trying to punch their ticket to a third-straight Super Bowl and look to reverse their fortunes after a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs have been steamrolling their opponents since Week 12 after some early-season struggles, averaging more than 35 points per game following their bye week.



Burrow and the Bengals are one win away from the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Reuniting Burrow with his LSU teammate, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, has given the Bengals one of the most explosive duos in the league. Chase finished with 1,455 receiving yards, setting a new rookie record for receiving yards in a season. The No. 5 overall pick also set the single-game rookie record for receiving yards (266) in a Week 17 win against these same Kansas City Chiefs.



The AFC Championship will kick off Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. ET on CTV.



The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will clash for a trip to the Super Bowl in a matchup between NFC West rivals.



The Rams are looking to become the second-consecutive team to win a Super Bowl at home, following the Buccaneers' triumph last season at Raymond James Stadium.



Matthew Stafford has been every bit as advertised for the Rams, as his connection with receiver Cooper Kupp has led the Rams to the cusp of their second Super Bowl appearance since the 2018 season.



Standing in the way are the 49ers, who have beaten Los Angeles in six consecutive meetings dating back to 2019. The Niners’ defence has stepped up in the playoffs, holding the Dallas Cowboys to 17 points on wild-card weekend, and stonewalling Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in a 13-10 win in the divisional round.



The 49ers’ last Super Bowl appearance came just two years ago, a 31-20 loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs.



The NFC Championship will kick off Sunday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CTV.



How to watch Super Bowl LVI:



When is Super Bowl LVI?

Sunday, Feb. 13.



Kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET



What channel is Super Bowl LVI on?

CTV Network, CTV.ca