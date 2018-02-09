How will the Raptors navigate the buyout market?

After a relatively quiet trade deadline, save for a trade of long-time project Bruno Caboclo to the Sacramento Kings for Malachi Richardson (who will likely take Bruno's spot with Raptors 905), the Toronto Raptors will now recalibrate and focus on the NBA buyout market. Teams have until March 1 to release a player in time for him to sign with a playoff team for a postseason run. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster joined Gareth Wheeler and Matthew Cauz on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto on Friday morning and admitted the team was already discussing buyout options for the coming days. “We intentionally kept that 15th roster spot open for precisely this," Webster said. "We do have a flexibility. We gained a little bit more in the deal yesterday, so all the names that will be thrown around over the next week or two, we’ve already started to debate them. We knew that it was something that was coming. We have our internal lists. We’ve spoken to a number of people internally to figure out what we need. It’s a long way of saying nothing, but it’s a short way of saying that I imagine we’ll be active in the buyout market.” The issue for the Raptors, like it is for other clubs, is team chemistry. Clearly, things are working for the Dinos' rotation right now with their second unit emerging as the finest bench in the entire NBA. You don't want to introduce an element to upset that, so any addition made will have to be done in the midst of a fine balancing act. “We have our starters, we have our bench," Webster said. "We’re playing 10, sometimes 11 guys – where are the extra minutes to be had? We have to be thoughtful about who that player is, what their role is, what their expectations are. Because really, we’re trying to build a team that competes in May and deep into June. It’s not something where you’re gonna have X minutes a night or X number of shots. It might be something where you come in and you play sometimes, but you might not play all the time, obviously, depending on the calibre of player." So with that said, who might be available and would they help the Toronto Raptors.



Joe Johnson Joe Johnson, SG/SF Sacramento Kings VITALS GP 32

MP 21.9

PPG 7.3

FG% .420

3P% .274 LOWDOWN Joe Johnson might be the prize available on the buyout market and will have no shortage of suitors, which likely works against the Raptors. Now 37, Johnson brings a wealth of playoff experience (16.2 PPG in 102 career postseason contests) and signing Johnson would go a long way in stopping him from killing the Raptors, which he has done on the regular over the course of his 17-year career. While Johnson fits the bill for the Raptors as a shooter off the bench, this has not been Johnson's finest season when it comes to his stroke from beyond the arc. He's just .274 from three this season, which is a career-worst. There's hope, however, that would change on a better team than the Jazz (from whom the Kings acquired him at the deadline). Undoubtedly the Raptors would be interested, but you can count on the likes of the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics (the first of the now seven teams Johnson has played for) to come calling, as well.

Marco Belinelli Marco Belinelli, SG Atlanta Hawks VITALS GP 52

MP 23.3

PPG 11.4

FG% .411

3P% .372 LOWDOWN Could the Italian be headed for a second tour of duty with Dinos? Belinelli, 31, appeared primed for a deal before the deadline, considering the Hawks benched him in their last game prior to the deadline with the Memphis Grizzlies, but they held on to him and now must decide if they intend on keeping him after March 1. Like Johnson, Belinelli is a pure shooter and will attract interest from the Raptors and others looking for a threat from deep off the bench. Oddly enough, the Raptors likely won't be the only club looking at reacquiring Belinelli with the 11-year vet also having spent time with both the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

Tyreke Evans Tyreke Evans Memphis Grizzlies, SG/SF VITALS GP 46

MP 31.1

PPG 19.5

FG% .458

3P% .392 LOWDOWN The Grizzlies appeared to have every intention of moving Evans prior to Thursday's deadline, but held out for the best possible offer that didn't come. The team was reportedly looking for at least a first-round pick in any return and didn't want to retain any salary beyond this season. That never materialized with teams coming in with multiple seconds. Because Evans, 28, is only on a one-year deal, the Grizzlies don't have his Bird rights and likely won't be able to exceed the same mid-level cap exception he's likely to be offered elsewhere. Basically, all this means is that Evans might be in no rush to re-sign in Memphis unless he really wants to and the Grizzlies risk losing him for nothing after not moving him yesterday. So if the feeling is that Evans isn't coming back, a buyout could be agreed upon and he would have no problem finding himself a new club. As for the Raptors, the fit doesn't seem to be there. Evans is a starter and accustomed to hefty minutes, something that he won't be offered in Toronto. He's unlikely to get the playing time he does right now with the Grizzlies anywhere, but there certainly will be teams capable of handing more opportunity than the Raptors can.

Ersan Ilyasova Ersan Ilyasova Atlanta Hawks, PF VITALS GP 43

MP 25.4

PPG 10.6

FG% .461

3P% .359 LOWDOWN Ersan Ilyasova is likely the least sexy name on the list of potential candidates, but the big Turk undoubtedly brings value. Ilyasova, 30, spaces the floor, creates room and his near seven-foot frame belies a sweet stroke from distance. Ilyasova doesn't really move the needle when it comes to box presence, but he's tenacious after loose balls and doesn't dog it on the defensive end.It would be interesting to see how the Raps would incorporate him into the frontcourt rotation without upsetting current roles.