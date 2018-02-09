1h ago
How will the Raptors navigate the buyout market?
Ujiri: The Trade Deadline is just 'a bunch of BS'
After a relatively quiet trade deadline, save for a trade of long-time project Bruno Caboclo to the Sacramento Kings for Malachi Richardson (who will likely take Bruno's spot with Raptors 905), the Toronto Raptors will now recalibrate and focus on the NBA buyout market.
Teams have until March 1 to release a player in time for him to sign with a playoff team for a postseason run.
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster joined Gareth Wheeler and Matthew Cauz on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto on Friday morning and admitted the team was already discussing buyout options for the coming days.
“We intentionally kept that 15th roster spot open for precisely this," Webster said. "We do have a flexibility. We gained a little bit more in the deal yesterday, so all the names that will be thrown around over the next week or two, we’ve already started to debate them. We knew that it was something that was coming. We have our internal lists. We’ve spoken to a number of people internally to figure out what we need. It’s a long way of saying nothing, but it’s a short way of saying that I imagine we’ll be active in the buyout market.”
The issue for the Raptors, like it is for other clubs, is team chemistry. Clearly, things are working for the Dinos' rotation right now with their second unit emerging as the finest bench in the entire NBA. You don't want to introduce an element to upset that, so any addition made will have to be done in the midst of a fine balancing act.
“We have our starters, we have our bench," Webster said. "We’re playing 10, sometimes 11 guys – where are the extra minutes to be had? We have to be thoughtful about who that player is, what their role is, what their expectations are. Because really, we’re trying to build a team that competes in May and deep into June. It’s not something where you’re gonna have X minutes a night or X number of shots. It might be something where you come in and you play sometimes, but you might not play all the time, obviously, depending on the calibre of player."
So with that said, who might be available and would they help the Toronto Raptors.
Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson, SG/SF
Sacramento Kings
VITALS
-
GP32
-
MP21.9
-
PPG7.3
-
FG%.420
-
3P%.274
LOWDOWN
Joe Johnson might be the prize available on the buyout market and will have no shortage of suitors, which likely works against the Raptors. Now 37, Johnson brings a wealth of playoff experience (16.2 PPG in 102 career postseason contests) and signing Johnson would go a long way in stopping him from killing the Raptors, which he has done on the regular over the course of his 17-year career. While Johnson fits the bill for the Raptors as a shooter off the bench, this has not been Johnson's finest season when it comes to his stroke from beyond the arc. He's just .274 from three this season, which is a career-worst. There's hope, however, that would change on a better team than the Jazz (from whom the Kings acquired him at the deadline). Undoubtedly the Raptors would be interested, but you can count on the likes of the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics (the first of the now seven teams Johnson has played for) to come calling, as well.
Marco Belinelli
Marco Belinelli, SG
Atlanta Hawks
VITALS
-
GP52
-
MP23.3
-
PPG11.4
-
FG%.411
-
3P%.372
LOWDOWN
Tyreke Evans
Tyreke Evans
Memphis Grizzlies, SG/SF
VITALS
-
GP46
-
MP31.1
-
PPG19.5
-
FG%.458
-
3P%.392
LOWDOWN
Ersan Ilyasova
Ersan Ilyasova
Atlanta Hawks, PF
VITALS
-
GP43
-
MP25.4
-
PPG10.6
-
FG%.461
-
3P%.359
LOWDOWN
Vince Carter
Vince Carter, SG
Sacramento Kings
VITALS
-
GP34
-
MP16.6
-
PPG5.0
-
FG%.385
-
3P%.367