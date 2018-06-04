Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

As far as U.S. Open qualifiers go, Mac Hughes said this one was almost stress-free. The next step, however, probably won’t be quite that easy.

Hughes got through the 36-hole sectional qualifier in Memphis, Tenn., to punch his ticket for next week’s American national championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Long Island, N.Y. The tournament is regarded as the most difficult test in golf.

“I’m excited for another crack at the U.S. Open,” Hughes said not long after finishing at 10-under par. “I love the challenge of it and taking on a course like Shinnecock.”

The Dundas, Ont., product ended up second to earn one of the 11 spots available at that location. It’s the second time he’s made it through U.S. Open qualifying. In 2013 he advanced through both local and sectional qualifying to play the major championship at Merion Golf Club.

Although there were no scoreboards, Hughes had a good sense that his opening round of 66 put him in good shape with 18 holes left.

“I knew I was in good shape and I just went out and picked off the birdies,” he said. “At the same time, I had some birdie putts where I was probably a little more conservative than I would be normally.”

Hughes has every right to play with caution. In 2015, he was in great shape to earn a spot in the U.S. Open but a double bogey on the final hole dropped him down to an alternate spot and despite waiting at Chambers Bay, he never got in.

Amateur Garrett Rank of Elmira, Ont., who makes his living as a referee in the NHL, also earned a spot in the field. He was the co-medalist at his qualifier in Roswell, Ga.

Rank has been one of Canada’s top amateurs for some time. He’s a three-time winner of the Canadian Mid-Amateur and was a member of the national team from 2012-14. He’s competed in 15 United States Golf Association championships but this will be the 30-year-old’s first start in the U.S. Open.

Two more Canadians weren’t quite as lucky. Corey Conners and David Hearn both lost in playoffs for the final spots at their locations. Both will now sit as alternates and wait to see if a spot opens up.

A total of 30 Canadian golfers teed it up at various courses across the U.S. and at one location in England.

For Hughes, qualifying is another bright spot as he emerges from what’s been a disappointing season. He made the cut in just two of his first 15 starts after trying to make wholesale changes in his game. In April, however, he reverted to a more simplistic approach and has seen improvements take hold.

“I feel like over the last month, things have been heading in the right direction,” he stated. “I think since the Players, I’ve been feeling good about my game and the results are starting to show.”

Now he’ll get a shot at another major after playing in both the Masters and PGA Championship last season.

“I love what the U.S. Open is about,” said Hughes. “I’d much rather play a course where you know a par is a good score than one where 25 under is going to win.

Before he gets to Shinnecock, the two-time Canadian Amateur champion will play this week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.