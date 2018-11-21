Miller: I think Sparks could play 20+ if Andersen was hurt, don’t think McElhinney could’ve

Carolina Hurricanes centre Victor Rask will make his season debut on Thursday, two months after suffering a fluke hand injury in his home.

Rask had surgery in September on his right fourth and fifth fingers after suffering an injury cutting food in his kitchen.

The 25-year-old was activated from the injured non-roster list on Thursday and is projected to centre the team's fourth line against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rask is in his fifth season with the Hurricanes. He finished with 14 goals and 17 assists in 71 games in Carolina last season.

Curtis McElhinney will be between the pipes for the Hurricanes on Thursday against his former team. McElhinney, who was waived by the Maple Leafs prior to the season, is 4-2 this season with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

"I stay in touch with them, but I did not really want to talk to them too much. It’s not really my place to talk smack. It will be fun. I am sure there will be some communication out on the ice," McElhinney told the Toronto Sun of the matchup.