Ryu scheduled for rehab start; Hernandez could be back with Jays this week

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is scheduled to make a rehab start for triple-A Buffalo Saturday as he continues to work his way back from forearm soreness.

Teoscar Hernandez is heading to Dunedin for some rehab at-bats and if all goes well he could rejoin club in Cleveland. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 2, 2022

Ryu received an MRI two weeks ago after experiencing soreness during a start against the Oakland Athletics. He was later placed on the 10-day IL.

After struggling down the stretch of last season, Ryu has opened 2022 with a pair of clunkers, allowing six earned runs in 3.1 innings last weekend against the Texas Rangers. He was tagged for five earned runs and six hits in four innings against the A's on April 17.

The Jays' southpaw has a history of arm injuries, suffering from a torn labrum during the 2015 season and undergoing an elbow debridement procedure the year after while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ryu missed all of 2015 and started just one game in 2016.

The 35-year-old is in the third season of a four-year, $80 million contract he inked with the Jays in December of 2019.

Meanwhile, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is heading back to single-A Dunedin for some rehab at-bats and if all goes well, he could re-join the Blue Jays in Cleveland later in the week.

He was placed on the injured list on April 14 with a left oblique strain after being injured in a game against the New York Yankees.

In six games before the injury, Hernandez was hitting .316 with one home run and three RBI.