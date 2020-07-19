Hyun-Jin Ryu will be the Opening Day starter for the Toronto Blue Jays, Charlie Montoyo confirmed on Sunday.

Toronto will open their 2020-shortened season on Friday, July 24 when they travel to Tropicana Field to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ryu and the Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract in December, giving Toronto a bonafide ace atop the rotation.

Ryu was 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He started for the National League in his first All-Star Game and finished second in Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

The 34-year-old, spent his first seven years in the majors with the Dodgers after coming over from South Korea and signing a $36 million, six-year contract before the 2013 season. He was effective the first two years but sat out the 2015 season and made only one appearance in 2016 due to left shoulder surgery and elbow tendinitis. He also missed time in 2017 with injuries to his left hip and foot.

Ryu re-emerged with a 1.97 ERA over 15 starts in 2018 and accepted a $17.9 million qualifying offer from Los Angeles for 2019. He threw 182 2/3 innings in 29 starts this year for the NL West champions.

