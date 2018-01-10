Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson have been suspended one game each without pay for throwing punches at one another in last night's game, the league announced Wednesday.

Toronto's DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 for attempting to forcefully shove Miami's Goran Dragic with an open hand in a seperate altercation. For his role, Dragic, has been fined $10,000.

Ibaka was also suspended for Dec. 29’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, after getting into an altercation with a Raptors staff member following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder a couple of days prior.

The Raptors are off Wednesday but return to action on Thursday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.