LeBrun: Teams around the NHL have made Ottawa a popular target for trade calls

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin will be allowed to return to full activity with the Capitals on Tuesday after passing his PCR lab test overnight, tweets the Washington Post's Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin was placed in the NHL's COVID protocols last week and was forced to miss the All-Star Weekend festivities.

Alex Ovechkin passed his PCR lab test result overnight and will be allowed to return to full activity today, per the Caps.



All WSH players/staff who had to get additional confirmatory testing for initial positives yesterday returned negative send-out PCR results overnight. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 8, 2022

Pell adds that all Caps players and staff who had to get additional confirmatory testing for initial positive tests on Monday returned negative PCR tests overnight.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks announced Monday night that they have recalled defencemen Ashton Sautner and Noah Juulsen from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Transactions: #Canucks recall Ashton Sautner and Noah Juulsen. Guillaume Brisebois has been activated from IR and transferred to Abbotsford. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the team also said that defenceman Guillaume Brisebois has been activated from the injured reserve list and transferred to Abbotsford.